Police bait porch thieves in Operation Grinch Pinch

    FORT WORTH, Texas - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, and it’s prime time for thieves to steal packages off porches.

    The problem is so bad in the city of Fort Worth, Texas, that police are taking matters into their own hands. 

    They have launched a program called Operation Grinch Pinch.

    It’s a program where community volunteers with active home video monitoring systems are given packages that contain a GPS device inside on their front porch.

    The packages are made visible from the road, and if a thief picks one up, police are notified. 

    Investigators then follow the package and hopefully catch the thief. 

