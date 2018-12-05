Police bait porch thieves in Operation Grinch Pinch

FORT WORTH, Texas - ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping, and it’s prime time for thieves to steal packages off porches.
The problem is so bad in the city of Fort Worth, Texas, that police are taking matters into their own hands.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
They have launched a program called Operation Grinch Pinch.
It’s a program where community volunteers with active home video monitoring systems are given packages that contain a GPS device inside on their front porch.
The packages are made visible from the road, and if a thief picks one up, police are notified.
Investigators then follow the package and hopefully catch the thief.
TRENDING NOW:
- 300-pound Erie woman pleads guilty in crushing death of 120-pound boyfriend
- Woman accused of dumping hot grease on victim during dispute
- Man, woman shot several times in car parked behind home
- VIDEO: Woman shoots, kills escaped inmate after he kicks in her door, deputies say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}