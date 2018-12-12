Police bust Indiana Co. meth lab, plan to charge 3 suspects

WEST WHEATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police busted a suspected methamphetamine lab in Indiana County on Tuesday.
State troopers raided a home in the 600 block of Shady Grove Road in West Wheatfield Township and found items commonly used to make meth, according to a release.
A special unit responded to the scene to collect evidence.
Police have three suspects – two men and a woman – but will not release their identities until charges related to the manufacturing of meth are filed.
