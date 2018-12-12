Cat food recall: Specific lots of 9Lives wet, canned cat food recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has announced another pet food recall. This time certain types of 9LIves cat food are at the center of a recall after it was found that some cans may have low levels of thiamine, or Vitamin B1. No cats have been made ill, but the recall is being issued as a precaution.
If a cat is fed a diet low in thiamine for several weeks, they could have a thiamine deficiency. Symptoms of a deficiency include decreased appetite, salivation, vomiting, failure to grow and weight loss, according to the FDA. Advance cases can bring ventroflexion of the neck, where it bends toward the floor, mental dullness, blindness, wobbly walking, circling, falling, seizures and sudden death.
Thiamine deficiency is reversible.
Two specific products are being recalled:
- 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna & Chicken, 4 pack of 5.5 oz cans with UPC Code 7910021549 and Best if Used By Date of March 27, 2020 through Nov. 14, 2020.
- 9Lives Protein Plus with Tuna & Liver, 5 pack of 5.5 oz cans with UPC Code 7910021748 and Best if Used By Date of April 17, 2020 through Sept. 14, 2020.
Cat owners who have the recalled cans should stop using it and throw the food away. If you have questions about the recall, or would like a refund or coupon, you’re being instructed to fill out this online form or call 1-888-569-6828, Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. EST.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly stabbing arrested, found with gunshot wound
- Those vintage ceramic Christmas trees might be worth some serious money
- Stormy Daniels ordered to pay Trump $293,000 in legal fees over defamation suit
- VIDEO: Search continues for missing people in West Virginia mine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}