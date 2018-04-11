BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Snapchat helped Bridgeville police catch the person who performed a “BMX stunt” on the hood of a police car -- and the department called out the “social media superstar” on Facebook.
“So you wanted to be a certified Snapchat tough guy??? You wanted to score some 'street creds'??? Too bad so many of your Snapchat friends wanted to be chatty with the police after watching your story,” the Bridgeville Police Department posted Wednesday.
The post went on to say the culprit “obviously” hasn’t learned a lot during the early teenage years … but at least isn’t “eating Tide Pods or whatever the latest fad is.”
Police said the department’s Facebook followers helped them with a lead and obtaining a confession within one hour.
“Bridgeville Police sincerely hopes that you find something more constructive to do in your free time in the future, as you may find yourself in the police car and not on it the next time,” the post said.
The message ended with hashtags, including #jujuwouldnotapproveofthis, referencing the theft and eventual recovery of Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster's bike last year.
