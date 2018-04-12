  • Authorities charge state senator's staffer with inappropriate sexual contact with minor

    Updated:

    Police arrested a state senator’s aide in Fayette County on Thursday for allegedly having inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.

    Brad Geyer, 35, of Connellsville, a former city council member there, faces 11 misdemeanor counts of indecent assault of a minor under the age of 16, and felony and misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, according to the district attorney's office.

    Authorities said the victim told police Geyer had sexual contact with her numerous times over several years, beginning when she was 14.

    Geyer works for State Sen. Patrick J. Stefano, R-32nd District.

    “I am shocked and appalled by the allegations,” Stefano said in a statement. “My office and I will fully support the investigation going forward. Brad Geyer has been terminated by the Senate, effective immediately.”

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Authorities charge state senator's staffer with inappropriate sexual…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fire tears through apartments above old store in Fayette County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Church releases surveillance video of thief after trailer stolen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fayette Co. woman accused of shooting man in head during dispute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man runs in front of oncoming train, jumps into river to avoid arrest