  Police charge woman with distributing fake $100 bills

    Updated:

    NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are asking local business owners to be on alert for fake $100 bills.

    Over the weekend, police arrested a woman for using the counterfeit money after they'd been searching for her for several weeks. Investigators say she used the fake bill at RJ's Beer Distributor in North Union Township in April.  

