MT. LEBANON, Pa. - The Keystone Oaks School District closed Tuesday because of a potentially threatening online post made by a student, according to a letter from the superintendent.
The district was alerted to the threat early Tuesday morning by Mt. Lebanon police and a report sent through the Safe2Say Something system, the letter to families said.
Mt. Lebanon Police Department officials said it received information about the threat through posts on YouTube Live.
The student suspected in the incident admitted to posting the threat and indicated they never intended to harm anyone, Superintendent William Stropkaj said in the letter to families.
Police said the male student from the Green Tree area is being charged via juvenile allegation with terroristic threats. No one else was believed to be involved, investigators determined.
Police determined there is no threat toward students or staff, and district buildings will be open Tuesday afternoon for any pre-scheduled events and meetings.
