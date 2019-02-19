KITTANNING, Pa. - Katie Stoner, the 27-year-old woman who had been missing since Thursday, has been found safe, police said early Tuesday morning.
Stoner had last been seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and police identified two persons of interest during the search for her. However, police now say foul play is not suspected.
Kittanning police said in a Facebook post shortly after 12:30 a.m. that Stoner was “found safe and sound,” the case is closed and foul play is not suspected.
New Castle police also addressed Stoner being found in a 1:30 a.m. Facebook post.
“The NCPD conducted numerous interviews/interrogations and traffic stops attempting to locate Stoner. During this process a NCPD officer did make contact with Stoner and Stoner did voluntarily come to the NCPD station.
“It was determined Stoner was unharmed and she was residing at a residence in the City of New Castle.
“The family and Kittanning Borough PD have been notified and this case is closed.”
