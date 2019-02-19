15-year-old shooting suspect charged with attempted homicide

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A 15-year-old is charged with attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that wounded a man late Saturday night in North Braddock, police said.
The 21-year-old victim was found about 11:30 p.m. Saturday inside a home on Lobinger Avenue. He had been shot multiple times.
Related Headlines
Investigators determined the man was shot in a drive-by as he was walking along Hawkins Avenue. He then ran to the home on Lobinger Avenue for help.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
The victim identified the 15-year-old as the shooter through a photo lineup, according to a criminal complaint.
The 15-year-old suspect, Corey Mickens, is charged as an adult with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to attempted homicide. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}