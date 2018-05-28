  • Police chase on Route 19 ends in crash; 1 taken to hospital

    Updated:

    BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A police chase ended in a crash on Route 19 early Monday morning in Butler County, authorities said.

    The chase was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. It ended on Route 19, near Scott Ridge Road, at the border of Jackson and Lancaster townships.

    One person was taken to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.

    Channel 11’s Mike Holden is learning where the investigation stands for Channel 11 Morning News.

