BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. - A police chase ended in a crash on Route 19 early Monday morning in Butler County, authorities said.
The chase was reported shortly after 1:30 a.m. It ended on Route 19, near Scott Ridge Road, at the border of Jackson and Lancaster townships.
One person was taken to a hospital, emergency dispatchers said.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is learning where the investigation stands for Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Customers forced to pay for cheese sue McDonald's for $5 million, according to lawsuit
- No parole for Georgia woman who raped, tortured, murdered girl in 1982
- Cashier scolds customer for trying to pay grocery bill for woman with WIC
- VIDEO: Hormel Recalls 200,000+ Pounds of Spam
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}