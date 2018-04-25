  • Police: Chase reaches 100 mph, ends with vehicle crashing into pole

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A police chase started in East Pittsburgh and ended with the vehicle being pursued crashing into a pole early Wednesday morning outside a home in North Braddock, authorities said.

    Police said the chase, which reached speeds of 100 mph, started as an attempted traffic stop on Bessemer Avenue in East Pittsburgh on suspicion that the vehicle had been stolen. The vehicle also had a broken window.

    Authorities are searching for three people who were in the vehicle. Police said it is believed they started jumping out of the vehicle before the crash.

    The vehicle sustained significant front-end damage after slamming into the pole about 12:30 a.m. on Bell Avenue in North Braddock. The pole was sheared and was leaning.

    Duquesne Light crews were called to make repairs to the pole.

