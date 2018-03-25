0 Police continue crackdown of IUPatty's event

INDIANA, Pa. - UPDATE 8:30 A.M.

The majority of the police response to Saturday's IUPatty's celebrations in Indiana was traffic-related.

According to a news release, police were involved in more than 100 traffic-related incidents, such as traffic citations and written warnings.

Police arrested 47 people for offenses like disorderly conduct and public drunkeness.

Officers also dispersed a large, unruly gathering of about 300 people on South 7th Street, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS STORY:

State police have already made large arrests after the first night of IUPatty’s celebrations in Indiana.

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was one of five people arrested on the first night of IUPatty’s.

It is an unsanctioned event at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania State Police were already on high alert.

PnB Rock was taken into custody with four others after a concert Thursday, state police said in a release.

Police stopped them in a car and said they found marijuana.

Investigators also arrested an unidentified driver in Allegheny County. According to investigators, the driver was transporting a “significant amount of heroin” to Indiana.

Last year, the event ended in deadly gunfire when one person was killed and three others were injured in separate shootings.

The deadly shooting happened off-campus and students were not involved in either incident.

