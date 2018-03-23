  • Emergency responders leave dead man on side of road, officials say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - Emergency personnel left the lifeless body of a man they were unable to revive on the side of a road, according to reports. 

    Ty Ross took his dogs Jake and Holly for a walk around the Palma Sola Marina Feb. 26 when he suffered a heart attack, according to WWSB

    His wife Julie Ross had her phone off while she was working out and when she was able to get to the scene, there was only a Manatee County sheriff’s deputy there, according to WWSB

    Emergency personnel, who had been there for about an hour, had already left, leaving Ty Ross’ body half in the street and the other half in the grass. 

    His body was in the sun for about three hours before a friend who runs a funeral home arrived to pick up Ross’s body, according to WWSB.

    The Manatee County Emergency Medical Services’ policy is that an ambulance will not transport a person who has died, according to WWSB.

    County officials told WWSB they are looking to change that policy in light of this incident.

