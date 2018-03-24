0 30,000 people attend March For Our Lives event in Pittsburgh, city estimates

PITTSBURGH - Tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Pittsburgh on Saturday calling for change to gun laws.

According to city officials, an estimated 30,000 people marched from the City-County building to Market Square as part of the national March For Our Lives movement.

An estimated 30,000 people marched from the City-County Building to Market Square.

The Pittsburgh event was only predicted to have around 3,000 participants, but officials confirmed the number echoed by organizers during the event.

The march was one of several held around the world in response to recent school shootings.

"I want a change. I don't want this to happen to me. It could have been me," march participant Maggie Marchese said.

A sentiment shared by not only young people here in Western Pennsylvania, but by millions across the country.

"I think the kids these, days are really motivated by the tragedy that happened. I think our kids are smart, they're motivated and they care about our country, and they're really motivated to affect change. I'm really proud of them," said Fox Chapel resident Susan Kabezie who attended the march.

Thousands of marchers have taking to the streets in downtown Pittsburgh protesting gun violence

THe march was a coordinated effort in solidarity with students from Marjorie Stoneman Douglass High School in Parkland, Florida who are marching on Washington today to demand change to the nation's guns laws.

"Kids are the ones that are being affected by this and kids are the ones that are going to change this," said Fox Chapel High School student Will Kabazie.

Grant Street has filled up with several thousand marchers here in downtown Pittsburgh

"People need to understand that kids can be stronger, a lot more stronger than adults think," march participant Riley Kinter said.

Participants hoped that the march would send a clear signal to reform gun laws and end gun violence.

A couple hundred marchers already in downtown Pittsburgh a heavy police presence and safety measures are being taken trucks blocking the access to Grant Street

