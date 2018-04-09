ELIZABETH, Pa. - Elizabeth Borough police made a surprising discovery during a traffic stop with the help of their K-9 officer.
The department’s K-9 Ryker was called to help Jefferson Hills police with a traffic stop on Route 51. After searching the vehicle, Ryker alerted officers to the center console and loose panel in the vehicle, police said.
Inside the panel, investigators found a latex glove filled with 10 bricks and a bundle of 510 bags of suspected heroin.
Police haven’t released the name of the driver.
Channel 11 is working to find out if anyone in the vehicle has been charged.
