    ELIZABETH, Pa. - Elizabeth Borough police made a surprising discovery during a traffic stop with the help of their K-9 officer.  

    The department’s K-9 Ryker was called to help Jefferson Hills police with a traffic stop on Route 51.  After searching the vehicle, Ryker alerted officers to the center console and loose panel in the vehicle, police said.  

    Inside the panel, investigators found a latex glove filled with 10 bricks and a bundle of 510 bags of suspected heroin.  

    Police haven’t released the name of the driver. 

    Channel 11 is working to find out if anyone in the vehicle has been charged. 

     

