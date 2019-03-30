PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Homewood.
Investigators said a man was shot around 1:30 a.m. on Murtland Avenue.
The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.
Pittsburgh police continue to investigater.
WPXI's Lori Houy is working to get an update on the investigation and the search for the shooter for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
