Man accused of knocking constable to ground after learning ICE agents arrived at his court hearing

PLUM, Pa. — A man is facing new charges after police say he knocked a constable to the ground when learning that ICE agents had arrived at his court hearing.

Vishavdeep Singh, 22, of Scott Township, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment charges on Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, Singh was scheduled to appear for a hearing at the Plum Boro Magisterial Court at 8:45 a.m.

Police said ICE agents met with a constable who was working at the court before Singh arrived and said they were there to take him into custody. The constable got the agents to agree to wait until Singh’s hearing was complete before doing so.

Court documents say Singh signed in at the court and then the constable put his hands in cuffs and told him he was being detained. Police said a verbal altercation began and at some point, the constable said something similar to “ICE is here.”

Police said that was when Singh shoved the constable, with his hands still cuffed, and ran out of the courtroom and went for the main door. A second constable heard the commotion and tried to stop Singh. Police say Singh knocked her to the floor as she tried to grab him. They added that she hit her head and developed a knot and some bruising. She was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital.

Singh was taken into custody after the first constable caught up to him and tackled him to the ground, police say. The ICE agents then got out of their vehicle and took Singh into custody.

Police said Singh’s hearing was in connection with a road rage incident that happened in November. Officers reported that he was in a series of road rage incidents where he threatened drivers with an altered Airsoft shotgun that he designed to look realistic.

