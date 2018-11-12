  • Police investigate robbery at Franklin Park bank

    Updated:

    FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Police are searching for the person who robbed a Franklin Park bank Monday morning.

    Investigators said someone robbed the West View Savings Bank on Brandt School Road around 10:30 a.m.

    Channel 11’s Aaron Martin said there were several officers and a police K9 searching the area.

    Police haven’t released details about the robbery.

    WPXI’s Aaron Martin is talking with investigators working to get an update for Channel 11 News at Noon.

