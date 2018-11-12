Police investigate robbery at Franklin Park bank

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. - Police are searching for the person who robbed a Franklin Park bank Monday morning.
Investigators said someone robbed the West View Savings Bank on Brandt School Road around 10:30 a.m.
Heavy police presence at West View Savings Bank in Franklin Park for a reported bank robbery. Police K9 search the area. Working to learn more info pic.twitter.com/2hX8ZAr3yF— Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) November 12, 2018
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin said there were several officers and a police K9 searching the area.
Police haven’t released details about the robbery.
WPXI’s Aaron Martin is talking with investigators working to get an update for Channel 11 News at Noon.
