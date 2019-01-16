CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old in Washington County.
Channel 11 has confirmed that Chartiers Township police responded to a call for a baby boy not breathing.
The baby was taken to Canonsburg Hospital.
Investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.
TRENDING NOW:
- First of 3 wintry systems hitting area Wednesday
- Severe Weather Team 11 tracking potential weekend storm
- Michael Strahan offers Clemson Tigers 'proper meal' after President Trump's dinner
- VIDEO: Millions of Dollars Worth of Drugs Seized in Airline Drug Bust
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}