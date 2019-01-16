  • Police investigating 5-month-old's death

    CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police are investigating the death of a 5-month-old in Washington County.

    Channel 11 has confirmed that Chartiers Township police responded to a call for a baby boy not breathing.

    The baby was taken to Canonsburg Hospital.

    Investigators do not believe the death is suspicious.

