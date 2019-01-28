  • Police investigating death of Allegheny County Jail inmate

    PITTSBURGH - County police are investigating after an inmate from the Allegheny County Jail died at a hospital. 

    Allegheny County officials said around 12:20 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the jail when a male inmate was experiencing difficulty breathing.

    Medical and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, officials said.

    The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

