Police investigating death of Allegheny County Jail inmate

PITTSBURGH - County police are investigating after an inmate from the Allegheny County Jail died at a hospital.
Allegheny County officials said around 12:20 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the jail when a male inmate was experiencing difficulty breathing.
Medical and correctional officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took over, officials said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
