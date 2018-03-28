FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a Fox Chapel man caused by an active ingredient in over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medication.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 29-year-old man died of loperamide poisoning.
Channel 11’s Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the drug and the ongoing investigation for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the number of doses of loperamide in over-the-counter packages.
Some people are using loperamide to get high and to treat symptoms of opioid withdrawal, according to the FDA.
TRENDING NOW:
- Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
- Woman barricaded inside home surrenders, ending SWAT situation
- You'll soon be able to cruise Pittsburgh's three rivers on a Tiki boat
- VIDEO: Mother arrested after 2 toddlers found dead in car
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}