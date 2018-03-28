  • Police investigating man's death from anti-diarrhea medication ingredient

    FOX CHAPEL, Pa. - Allegheny County police are investigating the death of a Fox Chapel man caused by an active ingredient in over-the-counter anti-diarrhea medication.

    The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office said the 29-year-old man died of loperamide poisoning.

    Earlier this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration limited the number of doses of loperamide in over-the-counter packages.

    Some people are using loperamide to get high and to treat symptoms of opioid withdrawal, according to the FDA.

