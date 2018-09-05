  • Police investigating possible child luring at bus stop

    Updated:

    HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hopewell Township police are investigating a possible child luring at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

    According to the department’s Facebook post, a student said they were approached by a man in a black pickup truck around 7:30 a.m. near Westwind Boulevard and Steur Lane.

    Related Headlines

    The student told investigators the man was wearing a black hoodie and offered them money to come over to the truck.

    The student instead ran to a nearby home.

    Police encouraged anyone with information to call police at 724-378-0557.

    WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with investigators and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories