HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hopewell Township police are investigating a possible child luring at a bus stop Wednesday morning.
According to the department’s Facebook post, a student said they were approached by a man in a black pickup truck around 7:30 a.m. near Westwind Boulevard and Steur Lane.
The student told investigators the man was wearing a black hoodie and offered them money to come over to the truck.
The student instead ran to a nearby home.
Police encouraged anyone with information to call police at 724-378-0557.
WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with investigators and will have the latest developments on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
