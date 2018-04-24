  • Police investigating shooting in Homestead

    HOMESTEAD, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Homestead.

    Investigators said emergency crews were called to the 200 block of East 16th Avenue around 10 p.m. Monday.

    According to our news exchange partners TribLIVE, a woman was transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.  The victim’s condition has not been released.  

    Channel 11 crews saw around 10 evidence markers in the street.

    Channel 11 is making calls to police to get more information about what led up to the shooting.  Refresh WPXI.com for updates. 

