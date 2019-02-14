Police issue arrest warrant burglar they say terrorized neighborhood for 8 months

BADEN, Pa. - Baden police issued an arrest Warrant Thursday for a man they called a serial burglar.
Only Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz got a look at the evidence photos police say tie him to the crimes.
Tonight on 11 News at 5, police describe the terror they say neighbor's lived with for eight months.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Measles outbreak has health officials urging Pennsylvanians to vaccinate
- VIDEO: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first, study says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}