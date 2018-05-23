OAKMONT, Pa. - Police in Oakmont issued a warning to residents after a rash of car break-ins.
investigators said multiple vehicles were broken into and items removed in the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday.
The thefts happened between College Avenue and Delaware Avenue below Third Street.
Police reminded people to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.
Oakmont police urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
