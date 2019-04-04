  • Police, K-9 search neighborhood after car crashes into pole

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police and a K-9 searched the area where a crash early Thursday morning left a pole leaning along a road in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

    A car crashed into the pole, bringing down wires, about 2 a.m. in the area of Collier and Mount Vernon streets. The pole that was struck leaded against another pole.

    Related Headlines

    Officials said an incident that led up to the crash started on Frankstown Avenue.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories