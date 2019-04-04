PITTSBURGH - Police and a K-9 searched the area where a crash early Thursday morning left a pole leaning along a road in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.
A car crashed into the pole, bringing down wires, about 2 a.m. in the area of Collier and Mount Vernon streets. The pole that was struck leaded against another pole.
Officials said an incident that led up to the crash started on Frankstown Avenue.
