NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. - One person has died and 10 people were hurt, including a newborn baby, after a shooting and crash in North Versailles.
The crash involved several cars and shut down busy Route 30 for hours overnight.
Channel 11 has learned the driver of a Nissan started following a Chrysler when someone from inside the Nissan fired shots into the Chrysler hitting the 32-year-old driver, Richard Nathaniel Littlejohn Jr.
Police say that Littlejohn was driving with 3 passengers including a 1-year-old baby and a 10-year-old boy when shots were fired.
Littlejohn died at the scene.
The two cars crashed, and the Nissan smashed into a Jeep. The driver of the Nissan ran away from the scene.
On Monday, police said they had issued arrest warrants for Tyrone Freeman, 22, and Erik Desean Addison, 23, in connection with the incident. Both are charged with criminal homicide among other charges. Freeman was arrested. Police are still looking for Addison.
He's described as 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to call police at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
