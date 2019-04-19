  • Police looking for man accused of scamming Pittsburgh couple out of hundreds of dollars

    PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who scammed a Shadyside family out of hundreds of dollars. 

    Police say the family hired Craig Korcan to build them a kitchen table and chairs. 

    According to investigators, he never completed the job, despite taking an $800 down payment. 

    Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking to the couple, who tell her the disturbing story he told them to delay delivering the furniture, tonight on 11 at 11.

