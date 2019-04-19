PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police are looking for a man who scammed a Shadyside family out of hundreds of dollars.
Police say the family hired Craig Korcan to build them a kitchen table and chairs.
According to investigators, he never completed the job, despite taking an $800 down payment.
Channel 11’s Gabriella DeLuca is talking to the couple, who tell her the disturbing story he told them to delay delivering the furniture, tonight on 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- Car plows into gas pump after coming off Rankin Bridge
- Notre Dame Cathedral fire: Officials determine likely cause of blaze
- 'Big decisions will have to be made' Pens GM says
- VIDEO: Skeleton of baby T. rex dinosaur for sale on eBay for $2.95 million; scientists are furious
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}