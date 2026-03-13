High Wind Warning issued for multiple local counties as strong gusts continue

PITTSBURGH — A High Wind Warning has been issued for Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong and counties north through midnight. Wind gusts as high as 50 t0 60 mph will be possible, continuing the threat for power outages. A Wind Advisory continues for the rest of the viewing area with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Make sure cell phones and other devices are charged and check batteries in flashlights just in case a power outage happens in your area.

Wind Impacts 3/13/2026 Wind Impacts 3/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Safety Tips 3/13/2026 Safety Tips 3/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

The Wind Advisory for parts of eastern Ohio along/west of I-77 has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning until Midnight tonight. There may also be a few higher gusts to 55-60 mph with some low-topped showers that are forecast to move across northwest PA late this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/mHndBKFT2d — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 13, 2026

Strong winds continue to blow through the area with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph expected through midnight. It will still be windy through early Saturday, but the strongest winds will gradually fade.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temps near 50 will bring great weather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade with dry, warm weather expected through Sunday.

Off and on steady rain returns Monday ahead of another winter blast that caps high temps in the 20s Monday.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group