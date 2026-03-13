Weather

High Wind Warning issued for multiple local counties as strong gusts continue

By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV
Wind Advisory 3/13/2026 Wind Advisory 3/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)
By Stephen Cropper, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — A High Wind Warning has been issued for Washington, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Armstrong and counties north through midnight. Wind gusts as high as 50 t0 60 mph will be possible, continuing the threat for power outages. A Wind Advisory continues for the rest of the viewing area with gusts to 40 mph possible.

Make sure cell phones and other devices are charged and check batteries in flashlights just in case a power outage happens in your area.

Wind Impacts 3/13/2026 Wind Impacts 3/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Safety Tips 3/13/2026 Safety Tips 3/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Strong winds continue to blow through the area with gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph expected through midnight. It will still be windy through early Saturday, but the strongest winds will gradually fade.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temps near 50 will bring great weather for the St. Patrick’s Day parade with dry, warm weather expected through Sunday.

Off and on steady rain returns Monday ahead of another winter blast that caps high temps in the 20s Monday.

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