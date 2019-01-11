  • Police make arrest in Plum shooting

    PLUM, Pa. - Allegheny County police made an arrest in a shooting Thursday morning in Plum.  

    Investigators said Plum Borough police and paramedics were called to Saltsburg Road for reports of a shooting.

    When officers arrived at the scene they found a 22-year-old man shot in the legs. He was taken to the hospital, where he’s in stable condition, police said.

    Police said detectives determined Malik Hawkins, 21, entered the victim’s home and shot him.

    Hawkins is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and burglary.

    Hawkins is in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

     

