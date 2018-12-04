0 Police: Man arrested for stabbing man, woman in Millvale

MILLVALE, Pa. - Police arrested a Millvale man early Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed two people.

Investigators said Shawn Holtgraver broke into a home along Evergreen Road in Millvale around midnight, got into an argument with the man and woman who lived inside and stabbed them several times.

Channel 11 has learned the victims are siblings.

Police said Holtgraver ran from the scene. The stabbing victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

2 people taken to hospital after incident in Millvale. We’re told this came in as a reported stabbing call. I’m working to get you new info and checking with police. WATCH my live reports on @WPXI all a.m. pic.twitter.com/Bm1hoE03F6 — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) December 4, 2018

Officers were seen canvassing the neighborhood for Holtgraver. A short time later, police said Holtgraver was taken into custody after he called police and turned himself in. WPXI's Mike Holden is working to find out more about the victims and the suspect for Channel 11 News at Noon. According to the criminal complaint, Holtgraver told police he threw the knife in the Allegheny River. He told police he stabbed the victims in self-defense. Police transported Holtgraver to the hospital to be evaluated. PHOTOS: Allegheny County's Most Wanted Investigators later reviewed body camera footage of Holtgraver where he allegedly told police the victims ripped him off many times and went to the home to “make things right.” Holtgraver is facing several charges, including burglary, aggravated assault and harassment. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

