Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2-years-old

MASONTOWN, Pa. - Channel 11 is learning more about a 'house of horrors' in Fayette County.
According to police, David Clark held another man captive in his Masontown basement.
The play thing police said he used to tie his victim up, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
Police told Channel 11 Clark beat that man so badly, he had to be flown to the hospital.
Clark did all of this while his children were home, according to police.
TRENDING NOW:
- Nurse charged with sexual assault after woman in vegetative state gives birth
- Sweet photo of girl with dad, future stepdad goes viral
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- RAW VIDEO: Chartiers Valley security stepped up after threatse
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}