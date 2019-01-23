  • Police: Man held captive in basement for days, beaten in front of children as young as 2-years-old

    MASONTOWN, Pa. - Channel 11 is learning more about a 'house of horrors' in Fayette County.

    According to police, David Clark held another man captive in his Masontown basement.

    Police told Channel 11 Clark beat that man so badly, he had to be flown to the hospital.

    Clark did all of this while his children were home, according to police.

