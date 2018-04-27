  • Police: Man impersonates federal officer, tries getting man arrested

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville man is accused of impersonating a federal officer in an attempt to get state police to arrest a man on a fictitious warrant, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    John Balaschak, 61, called Somerset troopers on March 22, identifying himself as a “federally licensed officer in Washington D.C.,” according to court documents obtained by TribLIVE. He claimed there was an out-of-state warrant for a man and asked for him to be arrested.

    The warrant did not exist and Balaschak is not a member of law enforcement, police said.

    Balaschak is charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, making false reports and false alarms to a public safety agency.

