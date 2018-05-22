Police: Man rode motorcycle drunk before crash that injured 2 women

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 has learned brand new details about a motorcycle crash on the South Side that sent two people to the hospital and ended with a police chase.
Giovanni DeMarzo, 20, was arraigned Monday night on aggravated assault by vehicle and DUI charges..
What that young woman and a pedestrian who was hit by DeMarzo told police that led to charges, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
The crash on East Carson Street happened on April 21.
DeMarzo has been hospitalized ever since.
Channel 11 found out that DeMarzo allegedly told his female passenger that he had not been drinking when she got on his motorcycle.
