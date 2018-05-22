0 Timeline of Rachael DelTondo murder investigation

The investigation into the brutal Mother’s Day murder of a former teacher in Aliquippa has gripped western Pennsylvania.

Rachael DelTondo, 32, was gunned down in her mother’s driveway after getting ice cream with friends. Her 2016 rendezvous with a teenage student, and the on-and-off relationship with him, has deepened the intrigue surrounding the case.

The following is a timeline of significant events in the Rachael DelTondo murder investigation:

February 2016: Police find DelTondo and Aliquippa Senior High School student Sheldon Jeter Jr., who was 17 at the time, in a steamed-up car parked in the lot of a former hospital around 2 a.m. They told police they were “talking” and were just “friends,” according to a police report that leaked in fall of 2016. No one was charged and DelTondo drove home.

October 2017: DelTondo and her fiancé, Frank Catroppa, call off their wedding.

November 2017: The police report on the February 2016 incident leaks. Jeter’s mother tells Channel 11 she was never notified about the incident. PA Cyber Charter School, where DelTondo was working at the time of the leak, suspends DelTondo with pay.

May 13, 2018: DelTondo goes out for ice cream at Hank’s Custard in New Brighton with two friends, one of them Jeter’s older half-brother Tyrie. After being dropped off at her mother’s house, she is shot to death in the driveway on Buchanan Drive. She was shot at least 10 times.

May 14: Police interview Jeter, now 20, who denies having anything to do with DelTondo’s shooting, saying the two were still friends. Police seize Jeter’s cell phone, believing he had texted DelTondo minutes before the shooting, according to a search warrant.

The warrant also details a text conversation Jeter had with his brother that night while the group was getting ice cream.

Also, an Aliquippa police officer is taken off of the case because his daughter was with DelTondo before she was shot. The officer is on leave because of his daughter's critical role in the investigation as an eyewitness, not because of anything the officer did.

He was also one of the two officers who found DelTondo in the car with Jeter.

May 15: Sources say investigators believe the murder was a crime of passion, or jealousy.

May 16: Catroppa tells Channel 11 he spoke with police about DelTondo’s murder, but that he had nothing to do with it. He told police he was with his current girlfriend the night of the shooting.

May 17: Police return to Jeter’s home with a second search warrant, which says police were looking for a 9mm gun and any other firearms, ammunition, a hoodie, bloodstained clothing, written correspondence about or to DelTondo, notebooks, cellphones and computers.

Police found no weapons or ammo, and seized only a few notebooks. Jeter also voluntarily handed over clothing he was wearing on Mother’s Day, although police paperwork indicates surveillance video from an unknown location on that day shows Jeter wearing different clothes.

The warrant also states Jeter interviewed one of Jeter’s brothers, who told police he was involved in a relationship with DelTondo and she’d told him she was feeling scared and believed she was being followed.

The brother detailed an incident three months ago when he was with DelTondo, telling detectives that Jeter Jr. had shown up, gotten out of his car, approached DelTondo and said, "If my brother wasn't here, I would (blank) you up," according to police paperwork.

May 21: A third search warrant is filed, asking to seize the Facebook account of an Aliquippa police officer's wife's Facebook page.

Stephanie Watkins is the wife of the officer removed from the investigation because his teenage daughter was with DelTondo before the shooting.

The warrant seeks access to Watkins’ Facebook account from two days before the murder to two days after. Detectives are looking for subscriber information including status updates, shares, friends and private messages, according to police paperwork.

