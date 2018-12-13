Police: Man throws punch at officer while trying to steal beer from Giant Eagle

PITTSBURGH - A man is accused of throwing a punch at a police officer who was trying to stop him from stealing beer and food from a grocery store Wednesday night in Pittsburgh’s South Side, authorities said.
Warren Robinson III is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, retail theft, public drunkenness and other charges.
Police said Robinson was at the Giant Eagle on Wharton Street when he was approached by the officer, who saw him putting beer in his backpack and some food items down his pants.
According to a criminal complaint, the officer noticed Robinson, who started yelling and threatened to fight the officer, smelled strongly of alcohol.
The officer asked Robinson to put the beer and food back and leave the store, or he would be arrested, the complaint said.
Robinson tried punching and kicking the officer, but missed and ran off, police said.
As the officer chased after Robinson, a Good Samaritan jumped in and helped take Robinson down.
Robinson was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
