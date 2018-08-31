PITTSBURGH - 5:22 P.M. UPDATE: Police identified the dead man as Daniel Ling, 18, of Baldwin.
They say Ling broke into the house on Monastery Avenue. The homeowner then wrestled the gun away from Ling and shot him on the back patio of the home.
ORIGINAL STORY
A man's body was found Friday inside a South Side Slopes home, and police said it appears to be a homicide.
Investigators said they received a call from a man who said he was being robbed in the 100 block of Monastery Avenue. When they arrived, they found another man's body with a gunshot wound.
The man who called 911 had a head wound and was taken to the hospital to be treated, according to police. He was then questioned at police headquarters.
Homicide on Southside slopes - one man dead - Monastery Ave - no active search for gunman #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9ttq6wCCr7— renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) August 31, 2018
Police said they are not currently searching for a suspect.
