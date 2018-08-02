Police: Mother left 1-, 2-year-old home alone to go buy lunch

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local woman has been charged after allegedly leaving her 1- and 2-year-old children alone in a Moon Township apartment.
Police were there to serve Dayra Figueroa-Andino with a warrant for domestic abuse.
What else they found when they got inside, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base military hospital
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's pirate ship ride
- Heinz Field announces Taylor Swift concert policies
- VIDEO: Pope changes death penalty teaching, now 'inadmissible'
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}