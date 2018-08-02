  • Police: Mother left 1-, 2-year-old home alone to go buy lunch

    Updated:

    MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local woman has been charged after allegedly leaving her 1- and 2-year-old children alone in a Moon Township apartment.

    Police were there to serve Dayra Figueroa-Andino with a warrant for domestic abuse.

    What else they found when they got inside, on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories