  • Woman attacked on Panhandle Trail near North Fayette

    Updated:

    NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - A woman is recovering after she was hit in the face with a rock while on the Panhandle Trail.

    The alleged attack happened in North Fayette between the Marshall Road crossing and Oakdale.

    The woman told police the man was on a bike when he hit her. He allegedly yelled at her before riding away.

    SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories