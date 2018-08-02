NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. - A woman is recovering after she was hit in the face with a rock while on the Panhandle Trail.
The alleged attack happened in North Fayette between the Marshall Road crossing and Oakdale.
The woman told police the man was on a bike when he hit her. He allegedly yelled at her before riding away.
