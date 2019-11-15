SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police need your help to identify a person accused in an armed robbery Thursday night at a Lawrence County convenience store.
Pennsylvania state police said a person with a gun walked into the Tic Toc Store in Slippery Rock Township around 11 p.m.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Lawrence County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
He demanded money from the register and lottery, then ran away from the store.
the actor was seen wearing dark sweat pants that had in white "Laurel" on the leg. Video Surveillance was reviewed and showed the actor approached the scene on foot from the west and fled the scene on foot to the south. Contact PSP New Castle with info 724-598-2211. https://t.co/RtXH1McaiD— Troop D PIO (@PSPTroopDPIO) November 15, 2019
TRENDING NOW:
- Myles Garrett hits Steelers QB Mason Rudolph with his own helmet, starting brawl near end of game
- 26 toddlers found behind false wall at Colorado day care
- ‘You could've killed him': Players, analysts react after Steelers' Rudolph hit with helmet
- VIDEO: Dollar Tree receives warning about their over-the-counter drugs they sell/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Troopers released surveillance video from inside the store. The suspect is seen wearing dark sweatpants with the word "laurel" on the leg.
If you recognize this person, call state police in New Castle.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}