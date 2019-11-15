  • Police need help finding armed person who robbed local convenience store

    SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police need your help to identify a person accused in an armed robbery Thursday night at a Lawrence County convenience store.

    Pennsylvania state police said a person with a gun walked into the Tic Toc Store in Slippery Rock Township around 11 p.m.

    He demanded money from the register and lottery, then ran away from the store. 

    Troopers released surveillance video from inside the store. The suspect is seen wearing dark sweatpants with the word "laurel" on the leg.   

     If you recognize this person, call state police in New Castle.

     

