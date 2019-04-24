Police need help identifying young men accused of burglarizing home

TARENTUM, Pa. - Investigators need help in identifying two people accused of burglarizing a home.
Tarentum police posted surveillance video on their Facebook page.
The video shows two men breaking into a home in the borough.
Police haven’t released where or when the break-in happened or what was taken.
Anyone who recognizes the two young men in the video should call Tarentum police.
