Police need help in identifying naked man who walked off church roof

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. - Police in Mount Lebanon were called Thursday to investigate reports of a naked man running up and down Scrubgrass Road.
When they encountered him, police said, he climbed to the top of the Bower Hill Community Church and intentionally walked off the roof.
It was a 50-foot fall, according to police.
The man was rushed to Mercy Hospital, where he's in critical condition.
Police do not know who the man is and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.
He's described as Caucasian, 25 to 30 years old, approximately 5'8" to 5'10", weighing about 170 pounds. He has short brown hair and facial hair.
