  • Police, neighbors concerned about paintball vandals

    Updated:

    Clairton police say a group of people with ski masks on fired paintballs while driving down Farnsworth Avenue. 

    Splashes of paint can be seen on a few vacant homes and several utility poles. 

    Police say the same group of people are responsible for throwing a jar of urine from their moving car, hitting a 9-year-old boy and his friend. 

    Michele Newell speaks to the boy’s mother and a concerned neighbor for 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police, neighbors concerned about paintball vandals

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies after being shot multiple times

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water temporarily shut off to hundreds of homes