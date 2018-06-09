Clairton police say a group of people with ski masks on fired paintballs while driving down Farnsworth Avenue.
Splashes of paint can be seen on a few vacant homes and several utility poles.
Police say the same group of people are responsible for throwing a jar of urine from their moving car, hitting a 9-year-old boy and his friend.
Michele Newell speaks to the boy’s mother and a concerned neighbor for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 people flown to hospital after police chase ends in crash
- Man seen running naked on the South Side, 2nd naked runner this week
- Aliquippa's assistant police chief accused of sending sexually explicit message to minor
- VIDEO: Smokestack demolished on second try
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}