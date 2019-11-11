  • Police officer injured in wrong-way crash on Pittsburgh's North Side

    PITTSBURGH - A police officer was injured in a head-on crash on Pittsburgh's North Side Sunday, authorities said. 

    The crash happened on Jacksonia Street, which is a one-way street, around 6:40 p.m.

    Police said an SUV was driving the wrong way down the street and ran into the police cruiser.

    The police officer has minor injuries. The person in the other vehicle was not injured.

    Pittsburgh police are still investigating. 

