LANCASTER, Pa. - Four young children were found in a hot car in Pennsylvania, according to police.
Their parents are charged with leaving them there for at least 20 minutes.
Related Headlines
None of the children are older than 3-years-old and are now in the care of social workers.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to breaking news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Just this week, a new law in Pennsylvania went into effect to protect children left in hot cars.
The law protects Good Samaritans from lawsuits if they break into a car to free a child they believe is in danger.
A similar bill passed last year allowing police to enter a car to save an animal. Last year, 51 children died from heatstroke.
TRENDING NOW:
- Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- 18 Shih Tzu dogs up for adoption; owner couldn't care for them anymore
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- VIDEO: New tech will allow Giant Eagle shoppers to skip the checkout line
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}