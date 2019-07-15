PITTSBURGH - A law to protect children left in hot cars, as well as Good Samaritans who help them, goes into effect Monday in Pennsylvania.
The law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in May provides some legal immunity for people who take steps to rescue children from hot cars.
If it is believed a child is in imminent danger, Good Samaritans will be protected from liability for damages if they have made a good faith effort to contact the vehicle’s owner and emergency responders, and they use no more force than necessary.
A similar bill was passed last year allowing law enforcement to enter vehicles to rescue pets from hot cars. That law does not apply to civilians.
