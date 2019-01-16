0 Police: Registered sex offender assaulted 2 teenage boys; more victims possible

UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A wanted Megan's Law offender is in custody on accusations he sexually assaulted two teenage boys.

After an active search for Aaron Collins in the Connellsville area, troopers told Channel 11 he turned himself in.

Collins is accused of sexually assaulting two people, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old.

Both of the alleged assaults happened in Fayette County.

Pennsylvania State Police aren't releasing many details but told Channel 11 the victims are not family members and the assault did not happen in public places.

Collins is on the state registry after being convicted of rape charges involving a child under the age of 13 in 1996.

Collins did not comply with his Megan's Law requirements to update his address and troopers had been searching for him after two new victims came forward.

According to investigators, he repeatedly assaulted a 19-year-old with mental disabilities, first offering sex in exchange for a pack of cigarettes and then sex in exchange for taking him to the store to buy flowers for his girlfriend.

Investigators said when a counselor spoke to the victim, he said he "got raped."

Police said Collins also assaulted a 17-year-old victim, who told police he stayed overnight at Collins' home, confiding to him about his troubled home life.

The victim told police Collins repeatedly gave him alcohol and marijuana before the sexual assaults.

He's being held in the Fayette County Jail. Investigators told Channel 11 since this has gone public, they've been getting calls from other potential victims that police will now begin looking into.

