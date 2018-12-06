MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Police issued 70 warrants Wednesday for people suspected of trafficking drugs in the Monongahela Valley, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said.
Officers have taken 27 men and five women into custody. Police also seized two handguns and one assault rifle.
The arrests were made in connection with the alleged trafficking of heroin and crack cocaine in McKeesport.
The raid started in the early-morning hours and those accused of drug offenses -- major and minor ones -- were brought to the Palisades Event Center in McKeesport before going before the local magistrate.
#VIDEO - @AlleghenyCoDA, @AlleghenyCoPD, @McKeesport_PD with 20 arrests for drug trafficking this morning. #WPXI #Pittsburgh #PGH pic.twitter.com/LuC8ogcitP— Tony Ruffolo (@WPXITonyRuffolo) December 5, 2018
The warrants are the result of a lengthy investigation with several police agencies, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said.
