Police search for man accused in Armstrong County stabbing

BOGGS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State police are searching for a man who is accused in a stabbing in Armstrong County.
State police said Edward Wilson, 35, of Kittanning, allegedly stabbed another man several times on Ridge Road in Boggs Township.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with stab wounds to his stomach and neck.
The victim’s condition has not been released.
