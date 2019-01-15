  • Police searching for man who stole over $1.5K worth of tools from Home Depot

    WILKINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police in Wilkins Township are searching for a man who they say stole over $1,500 worth of tools from the Home Depot on William Penn Highway.

    On Friday around 1:10 p.m., police said a man with a cart full of Dewalt tools walked out of the stores.

    Police said employees attempted to stop him and ask for a receipt, but he refused to stop.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Wilkins Township police at 412-824-0032.

